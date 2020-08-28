Juror refuses mask, jailed in virus outbreak

Calls to Slaughter's office were not immediately returned Friday, nor were calls to Missoula District Court Judge John Larson, who held Dupaul in contempt of court for refusing to wear a mask.

Dupaul had shown up for jury duty that morning but refused to a wear a mask because he said it hampers his ability to breathe. Judge Larson, presiding over the trial as a substitute for a local judge, gave him three options: wear a mask, wear a shield, or be held in contempt of court and spend 24 hours in jail.

"The judge started saying that this wasn't for my safety, it's for everyone's safety," Dupaul said in a phone interview on Friday. "I said that's fine, but I couldn't wear a mask and I told him it was hard for me to breathe. … I said he didn't have the authority to make me do it, and he seemed to get agitated at that point and said he would put me in jail for 24 hours to think about it."

Officials at the Cascade County Detention Center had announced on Aug. 21, three days earlier, that an inmate had tested positive for the coronavirus. Dupaul said he was booked into jail at 9:15 a.m., and at that point knew only of the one confirmed case. By the end of the day, Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter revealed the jail had tallied 55 cases, 53 inmates and two staff members. Dupaul, at the time, was holed up in the same area with roughly 40 people, he said.