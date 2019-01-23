A jury on Wednesday found a 64-year-old man guilty of sexually abusing multiple children in his Missoula home several years ago.
Jack Jarvey was found guilty on one count of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of felony intimidation at the end of a two-day trial.
The victims who testified Tuesday said their ages ranged from third grade to fifth grade when the abuse began several years ago. Multiple children would stay at Jarvey's home on the weekend, where he abused them every weekend for two years until a girl told her mother that Jarvey was forcing her to perform a sex act on boys at the home.
"Jack would tell me he would hurt (victim) if I didn't," she said Tuesday.
Jarvey shook his head and smiled from the defendant's table as each victim testified on Tuesday.
The case came under criminal investigation in 2018 after the girl disclosed the abuse to her counselor. When asked why she disclosed the abuse so many years later, the girl said "to help get my life back on track and put him behind bars so he can't do it to anyone else."
Jarvey, who was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Wednesday, will undergo a mental health evaluation before his March 28 sentencing in Missoula County District Court.