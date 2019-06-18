A jury convicted a 57-year-old Missoula man on Tuesday of attempting to rape an unconscious woman on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn "in broad daylight."
The two-day trial wrapped up late Tuesday for William Curtis Small, who was charged with attempted sexual intercourse without consent and has been jailed since May 2018, when he was arrested on the courthouse lawn just outside the room where he was convicted.
Four witnesses said they saw Small that day thrusting his pelvis into an unconscious woman on the grass.
"I was just having sex with her," he could be heard saying on the audio recorded by the Missoula Police Department during the incident, minutes before officers were able to rouse the woman.
Small's public defender, Robin Hammond, asked jurors to consider the moments that weren't captured on camera and before witnesses spotted the encounter. Small argued he was "trying to protect" the woman that day, and didn't know she was unconscious.
But Missoula Deputy County Attorney Ryan Mickelson said the unknowns were not what earned Small his rape charge. The woman was still unconscious when two men walking by approached and tried to intervene, and Small was still thrusting his body into hers when police arrived on scene.
"It's not acceptable to engage someone sexually who you've been told is unconscious," Mickelson told the jury in closing arguments Tuesday.
The jury took less than two hours to reach a verdict. Small, who testified during the trial, did not react when the verdict was read aloud.
This was the Missoula County Attorney Office's second run at securing a conviction by jury trial in this case. Judge John Larson declared a mistrial last October.
Small will undergo a psychosexual evaluation in the coming weeks before sentencing.