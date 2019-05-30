{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — A 31-year-old northwestern Montana man has denied charges that allege he was intoxicated and crashed his pickup truck into a house, killing a 15-year-old girl as she slept in her bed.

ABC Fox Montana reports Jared Parsons of Kalispell pleaded not guilty Thursday to negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence for the April 26 crash in Evergreen that killed Erin Howk.

Parsons also pleaded not guilty to failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

Parsons is jailed in Kalispell. His bail was set at $500,000.

