A 66-year-old woman pleaded not guilty this week to a federal "murder for hire" charge in U.S. District Court.
Judith Johanna Cossette, of Kalispell, was indicted on the charge April 4. Charging documents filed in federal court allege she promised payment to someone to kill another person, between the dates of March 13 and March 24.
No further details are offered in court records.
Missoula County Detention Facility records show Cossette was booked in and released on Tuesday. Conditions of her release ahead of trial require she remain under pretrial supervision, not leave Montana and have no contact with witnesses or anyone else related to the case.
Her next hearing is set for April 24 in federal court in Missoula.