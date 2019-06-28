{{featured_button_text}}
The U.S. District Court for Montana has announced attorney Kathleen L. DeSoto of Missoula will serve as the next U.S. magistrate judge in the Missoula Division.

DeSoto was selected to succeed Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch, who is retiring on Aug. 2. DeSoto's appointment takes effect on Aug. 3.

DeSoto was raised in Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana Law School in 1999. She clerked for U.S. District Judge Jack Shanstrom in Billings for two years and has been in private practice in Missoula since 2001.

