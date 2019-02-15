An inmate’s death this week has linked three different counties in northwest Montana.
On Thursday, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office announced that the death of an inmate at the Sanders County Detention Center. The 45-year-old person was being held there on behalf of Mineral County.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is providing coroner services and investigating the death. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell explained that this is standard procedure with in-custody deaths to avoid conflicts of interest. At this time, the death is believed to have been medically related; no further information was available Friday morning.