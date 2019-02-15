Try 1 month for 99¢
Lake County Sheriff

An inmate’s death this week has linked three different counties in northwest Montana.

On Thursday, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office announced that the death of an inmate at the Sanders County Detention Center. The 45-year-old person was being held there on behalf of Mineral County.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is providing coroner services and investigating the death. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell explained that this is standard procedure with in-custody deaths to avoid conflicts of interest. At this time, the death is believed to have been medically related; no further information was available Friday morning.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Flathead