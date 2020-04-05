You are the owner of this article.
Lake Co. sheriff's deputy found dead

A Lake County Sheriff's Deputy was found dead in his home Saturday afternoon. 

In a Sunday press release, Sheriff Don Bell identified the deputy as Ross Holcomb, 32, of Ronan. He wrote that initial evidence indicated a suicide, but an investigation by the Missoula County Coroner's Office was ongoing.

Bell wrote that Holcomb had served the sheriff's office since June 2017, and was a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. No further information was released.

