Lake Co. sheriff's deputy found dead

A Lake County Sheriff's Deputy was found dead in his home Saturday afternoon.
In a Sunday press release, Sheriff Don Bell identified the deputy as Ross Holcomb, 32, of Ronan. He wrote that initial evidence indicated a suicide, but an investigation by the Missoula County Coroner's Office was ongoing.
Bell wrote that Holcomb had served the sheriff's office since June 2017, and was a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. No further information was released.
Patrick Reilly
Natural resources reporter, coronavirus reporter
