In cracking a string of theft and burglary cases, Lake County authorities announced Thursday they have uncovered suspects in a series of threatening acts believed to be aimed at law enforcement officers.
In a press release, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said “buckets of nails” have been dumped on county roads outside the homes of law enforcement officers. In another case, a local law enforcement officer's family dog was "abducted, beaten and dumped" in another county, the sheriff's office said. The dog has been returned to its family, but the investigation remains active.
"This has been going on for several months," Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said of the acts against law enforcement in a phone interview on Thursday.
Bell said investigators do not believe the nails or animal cruelty incidents are part of a larger campaign against law enforcement, but rather the work of a few individuals.
"But I know that it's cost the county," he said.
The damage done to the county roads and county vehicles by the buckets of nails dumped there has cost Lake County about $10,000 in repairs, Bell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Earlier this month, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Flathead Tribal Police secured the arrests of Todd Lozeau, 36, Paul Groom, 43, and Tanya Phillips, whose age was not listed. Each are facing charges connected to a string of burglaries and thefts, while additional charges are pending against Lozeau, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects in the case against law enforcement, which remains under investigation, were drawn from inquiries into Lozeau, whose case extends from that of an escaped inmate from Jefferson County two months ago. The Montana Standard reported in October that Tory Gee had allegedly compromised a jail cell in Jefferson County in his escape. Authorities believe Gee stole vehicles in Boulder, Twin Bridges and Dillon, where he is accused of taking a state-owned vehicle, and eventually reached the Mission Valley area, where he was arrested outside Charlo.
Lozeau is accused of dismantling and concealing the remains of the state-owned vehicle, which belonged to the Montana Department of Transportation. In executing search warrants, law enforcement found several parts and pieces of the vehicle, including the utility box, bumper and a number of other parts. The tools that were once in the utility box, as well as the cab, fenders and hood have not yet been located, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
As law enforcement executed eight search warrants on suspect properties, they found several items that had been reported stolen, and officers were able to return the property to the owners. Lozeau reportedly ran from law enforcement during the searches, but he was apprehended shortly after.
Lozeau and Phillips were both booked into the Lake County jail on Dec. 7. Groom was booked on Sunday.
As the investigation remains open, Bell declined to comment on how the suspects in the acts against law enforcement were tied to the burglaries and thefts for which Lozeau, Phillips and Groom are charged. Anyone with information in that case is asked to contact Deputy Steve Larson at (406) 249-3021 or slarson@lakemt.gov.