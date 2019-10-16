Authorities are searching for a 65-year-old man who has missed recent court dates, cut off his GPS monitor and whose family is concerned he may be in danger, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Wednesday.
Kamille Samuels, of St. Ignatius, is facing a felony sexual offense in Lake County District Court and failed to appear at an Oct. 15 hearing, Bell said in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.
"His family has also not heard from him," Bell said, adding that the family is concerned for Samuels' welfare.
Samuels was being monitored by GPS for pretrial supervision, but cut the device off on Tuesday.
Bell asks anyone with information about Samuels' whereabouts to call local law enforcement or the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.