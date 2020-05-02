Lawmakers drafting compensation bill for wrongfully convicted, recession looms over funding question

Paul Jenkins and Freddie Lawrence, both wrongfully convicted for the kidnapping and killing of a woman from a bar in Montana City in 1994, saw their own convictions overturned in 2018. They sued Jefferson County, Lewis and Clark County, as well as Ravalli County, where a man told law enforcement his uncle, David Wayne Nelson, had confessed to the crimes, but officers never followed up on the lead, according to court records. Nelson’s DNA was eventually tested against and identified as that on a rope found near the woman’s body, court documents said.

Lawrence’s attorneys are scheduled to meet with the involved counties for a mediation session later this month; a date set for April had been canceled due to social distancing guidelines in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Jenkins settled his lawsuit against the three counties in December, but his attorneys say his case was unique because DNA evidence later excluded him as the possible killer, and a judge had already taken aim at errors in the prosecution. These civil rights cases are different from typical civil cases, said Rob Bell, one of Jenkins' attorneys, because the plaintiff can't just show they were wrongfully convicted, but that there was an active effort to convict the innocent person, through fabricated evidence or other means.