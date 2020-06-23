Lawsuit: Probation officer broke Great Falls woman's arm, evidence vanishes

The filing states Gregory was standing by in the probation and parole office parking lot as her son, Daniel Gregory, was arrested on parole violations. Carrie Gregory, a background investigator employed by a security firm in Great Falls, was "not interfering with law enforcement" when probation officer Williams arrived on scene. Williams then "performed some sort of aggressive maneuver on (Gregory's) arm and forced her head onto the hood of a vehicle," the lawsuit states.

The maneuver fractured Gregory's left elbow and sprained her right wrist, the filing alleges.

After the Great Falls police officer handcuffed Gregory and put her in a police cruiser, she was charged with obstructing a police officer, according to the lawsuit. Later, the Cascade County Attorney's Office informed Gregory it was pursuing felony charges on allegations that Gregory had actually injured the officer.

The surveillance cameras that captured the incident all belong to the Great Falls Division of Parole and Probation, and Gregory's criminal defense attorney sent several requests to preserve the video, the lawsuit states. In late May, Deputy Chief Bye had made a second-hand copy of one of the videos, although attorneys for Gregory described the quality as "subpar."