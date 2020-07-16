Libby man accused of shooting horses charged with possession of a machine gun

A query of the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record showed only four firearm silencers were registered to Kilgore, while no machine guns or destructive devices were registered to him, according to the federal complaint.

The Western News in Libby reported last week Kilgore had been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court. Deputies spoke with a resident who found "obvious open wounds with visible dried blood and swelling" on one of several horses shot but not killed. Surveillance camera footage captured someone with a rifle approaching the animals and shooting toward them. A person was seen leaving Kilgore's trailer with a rifle before the horses went into "an apparent panic," The Western News reported.

The incident went on for roughly 34 minutes, according to a sheriff's deputy's report in charging documents in Kilgore's District Court case.

Kilgore denied taking a gun outside or firing a gun on the date of the incident, The Western News reported.

His next court date in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.