Libby man accused of shooting horses charged with possession of a machine gun

A 61-year-old man charged in Lincoln County District Court with shooting another person's horses in Libby has been charged in federal court after more than 100 firearms were found at his residence, several of them unregistered, according to court filings.
Mark Allen Kilgore made his initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Missoula on federal charges including possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Kilgore appeared in custody and was being held Thursday at the Missoula County Detention Facility.
According to the federal complaint filed against him, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Kilgore's home on July 1 looking for evidence related to animal cruelty and criminal endangerment. After finding multiple silencers and short-barreled rifles, local law enforcement stopped searching and contacted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to court records.
A search the following day by ATF agents uncovered "three machine guns, 10 short-barreled rifles, three short-barreled shotguns, 32 silencers, two destructive devices, one any other weapon, over 100 other firearms and approximately 6,000 pounds of ammunition," court filings state.
A query of the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record showed only four firearm silencers were registered to Kilgore, while no machine guns or destructive devices were registered to him, according to the federal complaint.
The Western News in Libby reported last week Kilgore had been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court. Deputies spoke with a resident who found "obvious open wounds with visible dried blood and swelling" on one of several horses shot but not killed. Surveillance camera footage captured someone with a rifle approaching the animals and shooting toward them. A person was seen leaving Kilgore's trailer with a rifle before the horses went into "an apparent panic," The Western News reported.
The incident went on for roughly 34 minutes, according to a sheriff's deputy's report in charging documents in Kilgore's District Court case.
Kilgore denied taking a gun outside or firing a gun on the date of the incident, The Western News reported.
His next court date in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.