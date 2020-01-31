$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls

BROOKLYN, Iowa — Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against a podcaster who they say illegally hid the origin of automated phone calls that used the slaying of an Iowa college student and election campaigns in other states to promote white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a news release Thursday that Scott Rhodes violated the Truth in Caller ID Act that bars the manipulation of caller ID information so calls appear to come from local numbers - a technique called "neighbor spoofing."

Associated Press attempts to reach Rhodes on Friday were unsuccessful. He had been living in Sandpoint, Idaho, but may have moved to Montana, officials have said. He's also known as Scott Platek.

Rhodes will be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations before further action is taken, the FCC said.

Officials said Rhodes used an autodialer to make 827 calls between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, 2018, to numbers in Brooklyn, Iowa. The calls showed a Brooklyn area code and local prefixes, officials said.