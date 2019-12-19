A 20-year-old man charged for a drive-by shooting in September on Garland Drive has been jailed on $25,000.
Austin Thomas Taylor, charged with accountability for criminal endangerment, is believed to have fired multiple gunshots at the home around 4 a.m. on Sept. 16. No one was reported injured at the home, but a stray bullet had pierced a neighbor's wall.
According to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday, occupants of the home believed Taylor was involved in the shooting because he had been texting a woman and her boyfriend inside the house.
Connor Carr, whose home was targeted, told police Taylor had spent time with the woman the previous weekend and sent her messages throughout that night. At one point, Carr answered the woman's phone and told Taylor to stop contacting her. Taylor again sent the woman a message, telling her he would come to Carr's house, according to court documents.
Approximately 10 minutes later, Carr heard five to six gunshots. Outside the house, he found several bullet holes in the siding and garage door.
Missoula Police Detective Mitch Lang later uncovered a post on Taylor's Snapchat account on the night of the shooting, which stated "Boy was talking all that(,) had to show him I really bang sticks(,) don't ask for smoke if you don't want it unless you wanna be on the news."
Taylor and another man, who is not named in court filings, quit their jobs the day after the shooting, according to charging documents. Both were later arrested in Casper, Wyoming, in relation to burglaries and drugs, with eight guns in their possession, prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Since the shooting, Carr has been arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced for drug possession. Two weeks after the incident, Carr called police to report burglars on his roof; when officers arrived, they found no one on the roof, but a probation check of his house turned up several different types of drugs.
Carr told a District Court judge at his sentencing earlier this month he was eager to resolve his criminal case and get to prison, where he hoped to take advantage of the rehabilitation programs available to inmates. He will likely be a key witness in the prosecution against Taylor.
Taylor has not entered pleas to the felony charge against him. An arraignment had not been scheduled as of Thursday.