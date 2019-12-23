A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking a pool stick over another man's head at a Missoula bar.
Dakota Copple faces one count of assault with a weapon, a felony.
Police responded to Katie O'Keefe's on Dec. 21 for a report of an assault with a pool cue.The victim was sitting at the bar with two lacerations to his head, including a large one on his scalp, which had been bleeding significantly, according to charging documents filed against Copple on Monday.
The man said his son had been playing pool with some men he didn't know when a verbal altercation broke out. The man walked over to break it up and one of the men, identified as Copple, struck the man in the head with a pool stick and began yelling at him.
"Officers located the cue stick and observed that it was broken near the thickest part of the stick," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Another man who was a witness to the incident said he saw Copple yelling something to the effect of "That's what you get when you threaten my brother." The witness said he heard another man also yelling, "He wasn't threatening me."
According to reports, Copple told police he was acting in self-defense but couldn't articulate why he felt the need to defend himself.
At his initial appearance on Monday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway released Copple on his own recognizance to be supervised by an alcohol monitoring program.
As part of his release, Holloway ordered he not enter any bars while his charges are pending.
"Understandable," Copple replied.
His next hearing is set for Jan. 7.