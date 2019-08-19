A Missoula man has been charged with hiding 100 marijuana plants in the attic before notifying police of a dead body in his home more than two years ago.
Adam Kenneth Jackson was charged in Missoula County District Court on Aug. 14 with criminal production of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.
County prosecutors do not allege Jackson is responsible for the death of the woman, Jamie Lee Brubaker, 28. Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said Monday the determined cause of death was natural causes due to complications of an eating disorder.
Missoula police officers responded on Feb. 6, 2017, to a report of a dead woman at 1310 Linnea Lane, not far from Franklin Park. Jackson, who called police, identified himself as Brubaker's boyfriend. The woman appeared to police to have been dead for several hours, according to court documents.
As police checked other rooms in the home, one officer found a mostly empty room that smelled of marijuana, charging documents state. The officer looked up, noticed the cover to the attic was out of place, and subsequently found 100 marijuana plants inside, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said in court filings the seized marijuana included 47 adult budding plants, 15 adult non-budding plants, 36 baby plants over 5 inches and multiple additional plants less than 5 inches. Officers also found growing tents, tarps, grow lights, fertilizer and planting pots, according to the report.
Police later interviewed the woman's father and three sisters; each said Jackson told them he moved the marijuana plants after finding the body and before calling police in order to conceal them from law enforcement.
Robert Henry, the public defender assigned to Jackson's case, did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.
Jackson has had a number of run-ins with law enforcement in recent years, but the noteworthy cases are those in which law enforcement is the defendant.
In 2010, he sued both the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Missoula Police Department in separate excessive use of force cases. In one, a judge ruled the evidence was "most favorable" for Jackson, who was not involved in a two-vehicle crash but was nonetheless tased as he was walking by. Deputy Jason Johnson, who later became the undersheriff, was the officer who tased Jackson; he said he believed Jackson was fleeing the scene and became aggressive as Jackson ordered him to stop. The parties settled the case in Aug. 2011.
In the other case, filed against the Missoula Police Department, Jackson alleged an officer used excessive force in taking him to the ground and threatened unnecessarily to tase him. The officer argued Jackson was aggressive in his refusal to comply with orders to put his hands behind his back — Jackson had two outstanding warrants for his arrest — and had to gain control by bringing him to the ground. In 2011, a jury found the officer had not used excessive force.