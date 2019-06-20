A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun outside the First Interstate Bank branch on Reserve Street.
The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh. He said a passerby noticed Brett Landon, 53, standing beside a motor home where he was believed to be staying, waving a gun and yelling, and called 911.
Welsh said officers found Landon inside the motor home with the gun — and one other person inside. No shots were fired, and he exited the residence and was taken into custody. Welsh said the other person, also believed to be staying in the motor home, was uninjured and released.
Landon has been charged with criminal endangerment, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, a misdemeanor. Welsh expects him to be arraigned Friday.