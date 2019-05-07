A 21-year-old man has been charged after a rollover crash killed a man outside Seeley Lake on Sunday.
The man killed in the crash was identified in court documents as Michael Haley. KGVO reports he was 48.
Micah Ryan Nicholas has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, a felony. Records with the Missoula County Detention Facility show he has two previous DUI offenses.
According to charging documents, Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash site May 5 to find a black Audi sedan with obvious rollover damage. Haley was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Nicholas, according to court filings, admitted that he had been speeding at the time of the crash and admitted to drinking a beer while golfing. A breath sample registered his blood-alcohol content at .221, charging documents state.
Nicholas was released from jail Monday afternoon on $7,195 bond.