A 43-year-old Missoula man was arrested on Christmas on allegations he drunkenly showed up to his ex-girlfriend's house and began threatening her new boyfriend with a hammer.
Shane Placzkiewicz's bail was set at $25,000 during his initial appearance on Thursday. He is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Missoula police responded to the home on Continental Way at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. Officers spoke with the woman's new boyfriend, who said Placzkiewicz appeared intoxicated when he showed up with a hammer in hand and began banging on the door. The man said Placzkiewicz became agitated and aggressive when asked to leave, and raised the hammer toward the man.
A neighbor who witnessed the encounter said he saw Placzkiewicz raise the hammer toward the man, and then saw the man punch Placzkiewicz in the face. Officers arrived shortly afterward.
Placzkiewicz told police his ex-girlfriend had invited him to the house and denied threatening anyone with the hammer.
At his initial appearance on Thursday, Placzkiewicz asked to be released from jail to continue his work as a contractor for a construction company. Prosecutors, however, told Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway that Placzkiewicz had made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend on two other occasions before Wednesday's incident.
Holloway accepted prosecutor's recommendation of $25,000 bail.