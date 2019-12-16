A man accused twice this year of following women while publicly masturbating at Kelly Island has been charged in Missoula County District Court.
Casey Aaron Crist is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, his third and second offenses, according to court documents filed Friday. Prosecutors wrote he was previously convicted of one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, in April 2018. This second count is also a misdemeanor, his third is a felony.
The first report in 2019 came in September, from a mother who was walking the area with her 1-year-old daughter and her dogs. She said the man had stepped out of the bushes and walked toward her, coming within two feet of the woman with his genitals exposed, she told a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy.
You have free articles remaining.
Two deputies searched the area, finding a man who matched the description. They identified the man as Crist, who admitted "he was there to masturbate but claimed not have to meant to expose himself to anyone" and denied walking toward the woman.
The detective assigned to the case connected it with another report from August. In that incident, a woman was walking her dog at Kelly Island around 8 a.m. when she noticed a man staring at her with his genitals exposed. As she began walking away faster, she said he began walking the same direction. The woman called her boyfriend, who confronted the man. The boyfriend later identified Crist to law enforcement in a photo line-up, according to charging documents.
Crist has not yet entered pleas to the charges.