A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment in October after allegedly entering the unit without her knowledge.
Brandon Blackgoat has been charged in Missoula County District Court with one count of felony burglary and one count of sexual assault. His bail is set at $100,000.
The woman reported the alleged assault to Missoula police on Oct. 13, saying she woke up to a man groping her in her apartment at ROAM Student Living on East Front Street. She said the man stopped and left the apartment when she asked him to. She then went to First Step and had a full body exam, which showed signs of sexual assault, according to charging documents.
The woman told police she had been drinking at bars downtown Oct. 12 before going home alone. Security footage at the apartment building showed the woman returning to her apartment around 2:20 a.m. The footage also showed a man approaching the apartment door nearly three hours later, around 5:30 a.m., and going inside. It showed that he left after about four hours, around 9:30 a.m.
The woman also alerted police to a social media account that friended her shortly after she told the man to leave her apartment. The man in the account matched the woman's description of the man in her apartment.
By Oct. 24 Missoula police detectives had identified the man as Blackgoat, and found him at his workplace, where he agreed to participate in an interview at the police station. During the interview, detectives said Blackgoat admitted to entering the woman's living room, bathroom and bedroom without her knowledge or permission.
Charging documents do not provide an explanation as to why Blackgoat went to the apartment, or how he found the woman on social media the next day.
At his appearance in District Court on Tuesday, Blackgoat's public defender asked for his $100,000 bail to be reduced so he can reside with his family in the Cut Bank and Browning area. Judge Jason Marks set a hearing on the matter for Wednesday at 3 p.m., maintaining Blackgoat's bail at $100,000 in the meantime.