A Missoula man is being held on $75,000 on allegations he cut the throat of another man while intoxicated at a busy bar.
The victim received medical help at a nearby bar and was transported to the hospital; he offered a statement in court Monday through a victim advocate.
Jacob Noah Hopson, a 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran, is charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon. He was booked into Missoula County Detention Center shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Missoula police responded to the Sunrise Saloon on Friday to find Hopson had already been detained by bouncers. The officers noted dry blood on Hopson's hands, as well as the knife in his front pocket. They also found a blood trail leading from the Sunrise Saloon to the nearby Dark Horse Bar, where the victim was receiving medical help.
After he was transported to the hospital, the victim told police a man he didn't know approached him. The man, who was identified as Hopson, said something to the victim, to which the victim responded, "Just chill out."
The man and two witnesses said Hopson reached his arm around the man's neck as if to put him in a headlock. Witnesses told police they then saw a large cut on the side of the man's neck. The man told officers he did not even feel the cut until he realized blood was flowing down his neck.
At Hopson's initial appearance on Monday, senior advocate Tanya Campbell from the Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocates Office read a statement from the victim in open court.
"His belief was had he not been in a crowded bar … or been at some other establishment, he probably would have bled to death," Campbell said. "The cut was so close to the artery, he's lucky to be alive, and he does believe this gentlemen is a danger to the community."
Hopson asked Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway to be released from jail while his charges are pending, so that he can "get back to work to pay any medical bills I've caused anybody."
Holloway took prosecutors up on their recommendation for $75,000 bond, adding conditions that he will be prohibited from bars, drinking and weapons if he does post bail.
Hopson's next hearing is set for Jan. 7.