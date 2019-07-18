A Missoula man convicted in the 2014 shooting death of a German exchange student was back in court Thursday, seeking a new trial.
Markus Kaarma's attorneys argued before a retired Missoula County District Court judge that he should get a new trial due to ineffective assistance of counsel during his December 2015 homicide trial.
Kaarma was convicted of killing 17-year-old Diren Dede, a German foreign exchange student in Missoula, who had entered Kaarma's garage one night in April 2014. Kaarma's residence had been burglarized twice before he shot and killed Dede with a shotgun.
On Thursday, Kaarma's attorneys contended that during his trial, his attorneys did not fully define self-defense statutes to the jury, and allowed the state to submit language that did not specify an individual's right to use deadly force in an occupied structure.
Kaarma's petition for post-conviction relief was filed in September. The Montana Supreme Court has already affirmed his conviction, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Missoula County prosecutors are presenting their arguments Thursday as well before retired Judge Ed McLean.
This story will be updated.