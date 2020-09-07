 Skip to main content
Man dead after allegedly starting Montana museum fire
KALISPELL — A 33-year-old man is dead in western Montana following a fire that he's suspected to have started at a tribal museum and education center, authorities said Monday.

The body of Julian Michael Draper of Pablo was recovered from the Sunday night fire at the People's Center, a museum and gift shop in Pablo, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said in a statement.

Draper had barricaded the doors, which made fighting the fire more difficult, Bell said. His body was discovered on the floor in a back office at the museum run by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Draper's body was sent to the Montana crime lab for an autopsy. The building was severely damaged.

