Man dies in Montana prison amid harassment suit

After Stewart had received no response to his informal grievance, he filed a formal one in January 2018, according to the Human Rights Bureau filing. The following February, the Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance officer requested an investigation with the prison's human resources department, documents state. A human resources staffer found the claims to be substantiated and on March 6, 2018, the prison suspended Griswold.

Later that month, Stewart filed another formal grievance regarding the prison's failure to refer him for a mental health evaluation as required by the the Prison Rape Elimination Act. A security technician noted Stewart had said during a previous interview that he did not need to see a mental health specialist, and an interview with a psychiatrist several months earlier made no reference to suicidal or homicidal ideation. But on April 1, 2018, Stewart filed a mental health request reporting his "patience/stability is gone … " that he had thoughts about killing his cell mates and other thoughts that were not normal, according to Human Rights Bureau documents. Additionally interviews showed Stewart suffered emotional distress as a result of Griswold's discriminatory conduct, including anger, depression, anxiety, suicidal and homicidal thoughts.