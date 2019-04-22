A 27-year-old man arrested after a police chase that ended with a pickup landing on its side near the Bridge Pizza on Brooks is being held on multiple felony charges.
Kegan James Salter faces two counts of criminal endangerment, both felonies, along with fleeing from or eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor. Charging documents state the suspect's vehicle nearly hit two young children and a bicyclist when it crashed at the end of the chase.
The incident began around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 19, as officers were responding to a reported home invasion on the 1600 block of Montana Street. As officers approached the area, they saw the vehicle described in the invasion and pursued it as it swerved around vehicles and ran through stop signs.
The vehicle reportedly led law enforcement to Reserve Street, where it hit another vehicle near the intersection with Third Street and continued heading south. After weaving through the Southgate Mall parking lot, the officers watched the pickup run a red light on Brooks Street and crash into another vehicle, according to court documents. The crash caused the pickup to flip on its side and land on the sidewalk next to Bridge Pizza off Brooks.
A man, later identified by police as Salter, climbed from the pickup and ran around the building, but was soon apprehended by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper who ran after him, according to court documents.
The charges filed against Salter on Monday are the second set this month. On April 8, prosecutors charged him with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after an officer reported finding methamphetamine in his pickup.
Salter's bail was set Monday at $250,000.