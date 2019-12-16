The man who crashed a shuttle returning from the Testicle Festival in 2017, killing two people, was sentenced Monday in Missoula District Court to 15 years in prison.
James William Bayford, a 44-year-old Canadian man, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of negligent homicide in the deaths of 33-year-old Vannessa Anderson and 36-year-old Donny Barlow, both from Missoula.
Prosecutors alleged Bayford was riding in a shuttle back to Missoula after he was kicked out of the event when he jerked the driver's steering wheel, sending the vehicle rolling. In October, Bayford also pleaded guilty to six counts of negligent endangerment related to the crash.
Family and friends of Anderson and Barlow filled the courtroom Monday morning, some with victim impact statements.
"Donny was a very loving, giving child growing up, and as he became an adult it became evident how loving and caring he was," his mother said in a statement read by a crime victim advocate. "Donny couldn't carry a tune — he was tone deaf — but he would laugh and smile and keep on singing."
Brian Batt, Anderson's sister, brought a small stack of photographs of his sister and her children to show the judge. Batt and Anderson had worked together for four years before her death. Others who spoke Monday morning said they had reached for forgiveness before Bayford's sentencing; Batt said he would not.
"That's my sister you killed," Batt said. "That's a friend, a mom that you took from us. And those are the sons that get to grow up without a mom. I will never forgive you, man. Some people forgive, I will never forgive you for taking my best friend."
Bayford had been sentenced to probation for a felony assault on a minor case just 11 days before the crash on Aug. 5, 2017. He had been removed from the Testicle Festival and put into a shuttle Bayford's attorney, Benjamin Darrow, on Monday called a "death trap."
The two-door 1997 Jeep Wrangler had been modified to set the seats above the regular bed line and extended beyond the usual seat placements, Darrow said Monday. The vehicle's weight had been shifted around by a custom bumper and winch, he added.
"It was designed for safety, but it actually produced a death trap," Darrow said. "There was a lot of liability that fell on other folks."
You have free articles remaining.
The Testicle Festival organizers called it quits less than a year after the crash, to the applause of law enforcement.
"Those vehicles, in my view, are a death trap," Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps agreed. "But it has nothing to do with your client's culpability."
Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jennifer Clark asked Bayford be sentenced to 30 years in prison for the two counts of negligent homicide.
Darrow pointed to Bayford’s decision to plead guilty instead of no contest as a show of accountability. Given his client’s decision to take the plea agreement, the lawyer asked for the same 30-year sentence, with 25 years suspended. Further, parties had agreed to a restitution amount of $29,120.09; Bayford has carpentry skills, but likely won't be able to make meaningful payments on the restitution until his release from prison.
"I appreciate the grief and the loss that all this has created, but I see little value in throwing the book at him as the (prosecutor) suggests," Deschamps said. "… But at the same time, what you did was horrible … And I can't ignore that total, irresponsible, stupid and intentional decision you made to violate the conditions of your probation. And I can't look over that, nor can I overlook the damage you caused."
Deschamps ultimately settled on a prison sentence of 15 years, with another 15-year prison sentence that is entirely suspended, meaning if he violates the terms of his probation he could spend the entire second 15-year stint in prison.
For the six counts of negligent endangerment, Deschamps sentenced Bayford to one year in the county jail, each to run concurrently, and each completed by the 864 days Bayford has already spent in jail since he was arrested.
For violating his probation on the assault on a minor case, Deschamps sentenced Bayford to another five years in prison to run consecutively to the other sentences handed down Monday. That sentence is also suspended, allowing the next judge to see Bayford to make the decision on his future.
"I'm not going to be here in 15 years," Deschamps said. "But my successor will be. … The reason I'm running this consecutive, if you goof up, as far as I'm concerned they can lock you up and throw the key away."