The man who brought a baby into the Lolo National Forest and buried him beneath sticks and twigs was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in state prison, with 10 suspended.
Francis Crowley, 33, wept openly and often during the sentencing hearing, swearing he never meant to hurt the child and thanking law enforcement for finding the baby Grayson after he abandoned the 5-month-old in the 2 million-acre forest on July 7. The baby spent nine hours in the woods on a 46-degree night before law enforcement found him.
Crowley broke into an angry and tearful rant toward Judge Karen Townsend at the end of the hearing, calling himself a "loser" who couldn't properly care for the child but still loved him.
Crowley took a plea deal earlier this year.
