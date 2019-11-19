The man who was living at a Missoula home peppered by gunfire in the early hours of Sept. 16 pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug possession charges Tuesday afternoon.
Connor John Carr, 27, pleaded guilty in Missoula County District Court to three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, which included heroin, meth and cocaine. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two additional drug possession charges.
On Sept. 30, police responded to Carr's home on the 2600 block of Garland Drive when he reported burglars were on his roof. Responding officers saw no one on the roof, and a look around the house showed no footprints in the freshly watered lawn, according to charging documents.
Because Carr was on parole at the time, probation officers conducted a walk-through of the house that piqued some suspicions for law enforcement. A later search warrant found meth, heroin, cocaine and a number of prescription drugs in the home.
"You got every drug there is," Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps told Carr at Tuesday's hearing. "What's going on? Do you own a drugstore or something?"
"No, sir, just an addict," responded Carr, in handcuffs and an orange jail jumpsuit.
Carr was booked into the Missoula County jail on Sept. 30, about two weeks after his house was lit up with multiple gunshots around 4 a.m. on Sept. 16. Bullets had pierced his living room window, garage door, front siding and a yellow Dodge vehicle in front of the house. His next door neighbor, Brian Lee, also found a bullet had ripped through their exterior wall into a bookcase. No one was injured in the shooting, although no arrests were made.
You have free articles remaining.
Search warrant documents filed in October shed more light on the shooting. A woman at the Garland Drive house when the gunfire rang out said she had spent the previous day with another man, who had been messaging her again on Sept. 16 to hang out. When he kept calling despite the woman repeatedly ignoring his phone calls, Carr reportedly picked up and said, "Quit calling her phone. She doesn't want to talk to you."
Approximately 10 minutes later Carr heard "a few shots outside," but never saw a suspect vehicle.
The Missoulian is not naming the man included in the search warrant filings because he has not been charged with a crime.
Carr's attorney, Robert Henry, requested his client be sentenced next week.
"He'd like to be sentenced as soon as possible," Henry said.
Deschamps obliged the request, setting Carr's sentencing for Nov. 26.