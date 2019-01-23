A Mexican man who was living in the United States on a visa will spend two years in prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine in Montana, a role he and attorneys say was forced on him by drug cartels.
Briyan Entneciv Chayrez, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday to 24 months in federal prison. After his release, he will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Chayrez pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute meth.
Federal agents were investigating another Mexican man in 2018, according to federal court documents, when they met Chayrez. The initial complaint in the case states an undercover agent had arranged a purchase of meth at approximately $9,000 per pound to be delivered to Montana.
In June 2018, federal agents met Chayrez in Boise, where he had planned to deliver 7 pounds of meth and a pound of heroin to the undercover agent. He was taken into custody at a Walmart there. The man who allegedly supplied the drugs is in Mexico, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said in court records earlier this month that Chayrez was running his own sushi restaurant prior to his arrest, and that he was in the United States legally on a V-2 visitor visa. Prosecutors also offered a lower sentence recommendation in consideration of Chayrez's claim that he committed the offense because "he had no choice but to transport the drugs or the cartel would kill his family."
Defense attorneys also said because of his education, lack of criminal history and possession of a valid V-2 visitor visa that he was "singled out" by the Mexican drug cartels with the "opportunity" to deliver large quantities of drugs to Montana.