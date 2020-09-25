 Skip to main content
Minnesota man sentenced for Montana crash that killed two women
KALISPELL — A 24-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced in connection with a July 4, 2019 crash that killed two women in western Montana.

Mason David Drake received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended on Thursday for his role in the deaths. Drake entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in July, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Prosecutors say Drake was intoxicated when his vehicle crossed Montana Highway 35 east of Kalispell and crashed head-on into a truck. The collision killed 59-year-old Alice Barten and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Barten.

Drake, who was in Montana working as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, spent eight days in the hospital.

An investigation by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol said Drake's blood-alcohol level was .136%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08. Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner said Drake's initial blood draw showed a BAC level of more than .180.

