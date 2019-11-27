{{featured_button_text}}

An 85-year-old man reported missing has been found, the Montana Department of Justice reported Tuesday evening. 

Robert Vencent Vasecka had driven away from a senior care facility around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, possibly headed for North Dakota, officials said Tuesday. At nearly 10 p.m. on Tuesday, DOJ officials issued a release stating Vasecka had been found and was safe. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"Missoula police thanks you for your help," a DOJ official said in the Tuesday evening release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0