An 85-year-old man reported missing has been found, the Montana Department of Justice reported Tuesday evening.
Robert Vencent Vasecka had driven away from a senior care facility around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, possibly headed for North Dakota, officials said Tuesday. At nearly 10 p.m. on Tuesday, DOJ officials issued a release stating Vasecka had been found and was safe.
"Missoula police thanks you for your help," a DOJ official said in the Tuesday evening release.