Missoula County law enforcement continued its investigation Wednesday into the events leading up to the death of a Sanders County teenager recovered from the Clark Fork River one day earlier.
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, who is conducting the cause of death investigation, has not yet released the name of the 16-year-old who was confirmed dead Tuesday after an intense search by air and boat for more than an hour before the victim was located near the Russell Street bridge.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said the teenager was believed to have stolen a vehicle from Moses Lake, Washington, although it is unclear when the car was stolen or when the stolen vehicle report was made.
When Missoula County sheriff’s deputies located the stolen car at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1400 block of East Broadway, three others were in the car, a juvenile from Missoula and two adults from Sanders County and Missoula. Those three were detained for questioning and later released, Bassett said.
“Detectives had no reason to believe they had a hand in the car theft,” she said.
While deputies had the three others detained, the 16-year-old jumped into the river, authorities said Tuesday. At one point, the teenager did return to shore and speak with deputies, but then he jumped back into the river.
He was pulled out of the river at approximately 8:50 a.m., about an hour later, near the opposite end of Missoula from where he first went into the water. Missoula Count Search and Rescue administered CPR at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
