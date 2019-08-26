You can turn that crackling police scanner down: The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will soon be beamed into living rooms across the country.
Beginning Sept. 20, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office will be featured each Friday and Saturday night during A&E's "LIVE PD," now in its fourth season.
The show broadcasts nine different agencies, live on the scene, from around the country. Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said Monday he believes the show will be an opportunity to showcase the talent in their office, along with Montana's unique settings.
"We're kind of a novelty, in a way, with our scenery and the university," Maricelli said. "They're also interested in how the climate impacts the way we do our jobs, like winter when we get called out to a situation and it might be a snowstorm or a blizzard."
The office is now working out the administrative logistics of setting up deputies with the television crews. It's not entirely different from the format of COPS, which tagged along with officers around the country to see what the day-to-day, call-to-call life is like for law enforcement.
"A lot of us grew up watching that," Maricelli said.
This show is different from many others, however, in that it is filmed and broadcast live. The show will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Montana time on A&E.
"LIVE PD" has fallen out with some communities in its first three seasons, with a Texas county cutting its contract just last week with the production company. The Associated Press reports the Williamson County District Attorney and several defense attorneys criticized the contract that gave Big Fish Entertainment the ability to destroy footage, which would likely be used as evidence in a criminal case.
Maricelli said the sheriff's office here will proceed with the show and feel it out as they work with the production company.
"We're hoping it will be a good thing," he said. "If it doesn't work out, we might go a different direction."
Maricelli said the office is excited to get the chance to show the deputies' professionalism, and he hopes the show could be a boon for recruiting folks to Missoula County.
"We feel pretty honored," Maricelli said. "It's one of a handful of agencies across the country, and they want to come in and see how we live and how we do things. We're pretty excited about the opportunity to portray our state and profession in a positive light."