Court cases are stacking up against a Missoula physician currently being sued for trying to cover up a botched surgery that poisoned a woman, and he was arrested early Thursday after a neighbor reported he was threatening people with a knife outside his home.
Eric Edward Trevelline, 56, is charged in Missoula County Justice Court with felony assault with a weapon and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near the 4700 block of U.S. 93 late July 31 for reports of windows being broken out of a trailer home. Trevelline's neighbor said he had been called home from Spokane because Trevelline was causing people concern.
Deputies found two windows and a door broken out of the neighbor's trailer, with fresh blood around the windows. The neighbor told deputies he had previously had problems with Trevelline, including an instance of Trevelline wandering around the property naked, putting his head through a garage window, and going into the neighbor's home demanding to know where the drugs were, according to charging documents filed Friday.
A deputy noted several cuts on Trevelline's hands and issued him a citation for criminal mischief. Roughly two hours later, deputies were called back to the property when the neighbor reported Trevelline was threatening him with a knife by poking it within inches of his belly.
The deputies reported Trevelline was "obviously intoxicated on either alcohol or drugs," and asked if he had threatened the neighbor with a knife; Trevelline said he had not.
The Montana Board of Medical Examiners suspended Trevelline's license earlier this year due to alleged drug abuse and mental health issues. Along with the botched surgery lawsuit filed by a Butte couple, he also faces separate litigation in which a male nurse accused him of sexual misconduct.