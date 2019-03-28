The Arlee man accused of wounding three people and killing a fourth in two separate shootings two weeks ago pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday in Missoula District Court.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28, faces one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. He was represented on Thursday by public defenders Jennifer Streano and Reed Mandelko.
As at Bertsch's initial appearance on March 18, law enforcement members from several agencies filed into the courtroom Thursday in show of support for Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer, severely wounded in the March 15 shooting.
Capt. Jim Kitchin, who heads up MHP's Missoula Division, was back in Montana after 10 days in Utah, where Palmer is in critical condition in University Hospital in Salt Lake City and under the watch of local law enforcement. Kitchin caught a few hugs and a lot of encouraging handshakes from those who poured into the gallery for Bertsch's hearing.
"I'm proud of all the law enforcement in the community that were there in support," he said. "It means a lot. We couldn't ask for more support from the community and from Utah and all around the United States."
Palmer — a 2014 recipient of the patrol's highest honor, the Medal of Valor — was found with gunshot wounds to the head, face and neck shortly after midnight on Highway 93 north of Missoula after approaching a white Cadillac Escalade reportedly belonging to Bertsch.
Authorities had launched a manhunt for the Escalade an hour earlier after its driver allegedly unloaded gunfire on a pickup containing Julie Blanchard, her son Casey Blanchard and Shelley Hays. Hays — a born-and-raised Missoulian who earned a reputation as an ace mechanic — was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
The motive for the shooting is so far unclear from information released since the shootings. Charging documents allege Bertsch used an AR-15-style rifle in the attacks. Burton Bertsch, the suspect's father, reportedly told law enforcement Bertsch usually carried a .45-caliber handgun and rifle in the white Cadillac with him.
The next hearing in Bertsch's case is set for May 30.