A 33-year-old Missoula man was arrested Tuesday on allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year.
Sean Malachi Butler is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children, a felony that carries a possible life sentence in state prison.
Charging documents filed in July allege the girl's mother reported Butler to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office in September 2018 after finding lewd text messages between the man and her daughter. In speaking with investigators in October 2018, the girl said she met Butler at the mall and shortly afterward began regularly communicating with him by text.
She said they met twice, once near her house and once near Arlee, and engaged in sexual acts, according to court documents.
The warrant issued for Butler's arrest set his bail at $100,000. Butler is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Missoula County District Court on Thursday before Judge Shane Vannatta.