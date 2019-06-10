A Missoula man is facing a felony charge after being accused of breaking into an SUV, shoving the owner to the ground and fleeing the scene with a stolen tool belt.
Kewan Robert Freeman, 36, was charged Monday with one felony for robbery and one misdemeanor theft charge.
According to court documents, Missoula police responded to a woman’s report that she found two people rummaging through her vehicle early Monday morning. After she confronted the two, documents say Freeman shoved the woman to the ground before leaving the area. Charging documents say a tool belt was taken from the SUV. The person accompanying Freeman has not been charged.
Police found both suspects near the DoubleTree hotel on Madison Street and, after the SUV owner identified both of them, took them into custody. Officers located the tool belt, valued at $150, nearby. When questioned by police, Freeman denied breaking into any vehicle, and said he had left a bar and was going to find a place to sleep near the Clark Fork River.
In March 2017, a Missoula judge sentenced Freeman to six months, suspended, after county prosecutors convicted him of a third misdemeanor theft.
During an initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday, Freeman’s bail was set at $10,000.