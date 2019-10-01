A 57-year-old Missoula man charged with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl reportedly told law enforcement he wanted the girl to feel "wanted."
Kenneth James Parks is charged in Missoula County District Court with one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a 100-year prison term.
The girl's mother reported the assault to First Step Resource Center after the girl told her mother about the abuse. The girl said Parks, a family friend, had inappropriately touched her.
Authorities from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office interviewed Parks in August, during which Parks initially denied the allegations, according to charging documents filed last week. Parks eventually told detectives he knew it was wrong, but wanted to make the girl feel "wanted."
Parks is being held at Missoula County Detention Center with bail set at $100,000.