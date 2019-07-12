A 38-year-old Missoula man is being held on $100,000 bail after a woman told police she saw him taking photos of her home shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Daniel Glen Tudahl is charged with criminal trespassing, tampering with a witness and surreptitiously recording a residence, his second such charge in Missoula.
The woman told Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday she saw Tudahl on her property after hearing a vehicle parking outside in the middle of the night. Tudahl was standing about 10 feet away from her bedroom window and appeared to be taking pictures of her bedroom on his phone, she reported.
No one was in the area when police arrived, although the vehicle found parked on the street nearby was registered to Tudahl, police reported. Tudahl and his wife soon drove by in another vehicle and were stopped by law enforcement.
Tudahl’s wife told deputies he had woken her to say one of their vehicles had been stolen and asked her to go with him to find it, but Tudahl’s story changed a number of times, from claims that his wife woke him up to find the stolen vehicle to a version where he had gone on a drive looking for firewood and stopped to take a picture of the moon, according to charging documents filed Friday.
Missoula District Court records show Tudahl is currently being prosecuted for violating his parole in November for failing to register for sex offender treatment as part of an earlier case. Tudahl was charged in 2006 with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent; after two trials that ended in hung juries, he ultimately pleaded “no contest” to felony sexual assault and was sentenced to a four-year deferred sentence.
A no-contest conviction essentially means the defendant acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction at trial, but the defendant maintains innocence. A deferred sentence means a charge is wiped from the defendant’s record if they proceed through the period of the sentence without violating any conditions set by the judge.
After his arrest on Thursday, prosecutors allege Tudahl urged his wife in recorded jail conversations to tell his probation officer his account about taking pictures of the moon.