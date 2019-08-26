A 22-year-old Missoula man has been charged following a crash on Highway 210 last week that seriously wounded a passenger in his vehicle.
Kody Allen Patrick Keenan is charged with negligent vehicular assault, a felony, as well as expired vehicle registration and two counts of failing to use a seat belt, each misdemeanors.
According to charging documents filed last week, the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 210 involving two men. The trooper who arrived spoke with Keenan, who said "take me to jail," according to charging documents.
Keenan reportedly refused medical treatment, telling authorities to instead check on his friend. The trooper noted Keenan had indicators of being drunk, along with several beer bottles in the crash area and "three packages" of beer bottles in the passenger side of the vehicle. Keenan also appeared to be mistaken as to their location at the time of the crash, according to charging documents.
The crash scene investigation showed that Keenan's vehicle was out of control for more than 1,000 feet, during which the truck went off both sides of the road, striking several roadside objects, and eventually leaving the road to the right. The pickup then went down an embankment and continued for approximately 170 feet. Neither Keenan nor his passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.
At some point during the crash, Keenan's vehicle rolled one complete revolution, ejecting the passenger. The passenger's injuries were listed as "serious" at the scene and he was transported to the hospital on a respirator. The man remained hospitalized at the time the charging documents were filed against Keenan on Aug. 20.
Keenan's arraignment is set for early September in Missoula County District Court.