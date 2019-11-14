A 28-year-old Missoula man arrested Wednesday night is being held on $150,000 bail on allegations of sexually abusing two underage girls over the course of several years.
Thomas James Gilbert is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of attempted sexual abuse of children, and sexual intercourse without consent.
According to charging documents filed Nov. 8 in Missoula County District Court, Missoula police learned of one girl's allegations against Gilbert in May. The girl told authorities that Gilbert began asking over Facebook for sexual photos when she was 13, and over the years escalated to raping her when she was 16 or 17.
In September, another family reported to police their daughter's allegations against Gilbert. The girl, younger than 14, said Gilbert had coaxed her into touching his genitals when she was 4.
Gilbert has not yet entered pleas to the charges.