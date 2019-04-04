A 24-year-old Missoula man accused of raping an acquaintance in 2017 reportedly told the woman the next day that he "can't take no" for an answer.
Brett Michael Beierle made his initial appearance in court Thursday on one count of sexual assault filed against him in December. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years or life in prison.
Charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court state a woman went to the Missoula Police Department in November 2017 to report the incident. She told officers Beierle had contacted her two days earlier; she knew him from years ago but had not spoken to him much in recent years.
Beierle had asked her to pick him up at an East Missoula gas station. She obliged, but picked her sister up as well because she didn't want to be alone with Beierle that night, according to the court documents.
But when her sister was asleep, Beierle groped her even though she declined his advances, and eventually raped her despite the rejection, according to the documents.
The next morning she drove her sister home and Beierle to his mother's house. Shortly after, the two exchanged messages on Facebook:
"And when I say no it means no," the woman wrote, according to charging documents.
"I cant take no asca [sic] answer sometimes," Beierle allegedly responded.
After the woman made the report to police, officers went to her home to collect evidence from the night in question.
In March 2018, police contacted Beierle, who denied the assault. When asked if his DNA would appear in the test results from the collected evidence, he allegedly said "it shouldn't … unless she sexually assaulted me."
Beierle then declined to speak further without an attorney, charging documents state.
In the following months, Beierle's DNA did match that found on samples submitted to the Montana State Crime Lab. Prosecutors filed the charge in December and a warrant was issued for Beierle's arrest.
Beierle is currently on probation from a criminal mischief case in 2009. According to Montana Department of Corrections records, he violated his probation in that case and in 2016 was given 66 months further probation.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway on Thursday set Beierle's bail at $25,000.