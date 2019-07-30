A 45-year-old Missoula man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.
Jeffrey Allan Crocker is charged in Missoula County District Court with sexual assault of a victim younger than 16, which carries a possible life sentence in state prison.
The girl in the case told a nurse at First Step Resource Center at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in May that Crocker had made her touch his private parts, according to charging documents filed July 2.
During a May 7 interview with Missoula police, Crocker made comments about waking up to the girl touching him some time months earlier, but told her to stop.
Crocker was booked into Missoula County Detention Center on July 24 and was released three days later after posting a $50,000 bond.