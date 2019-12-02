A Missoula man will spend six years under state supervision after pleading guilty to child pornography possession in Missoula County District Court earlier this year.
Jeremy Robert Aplin was given a six-year deferred imposition of sentence, meaning the charge will be wiped from his record if he completes the term without issue. If Aplin fails to meet the conditions of the imposed sentence, he will be subject to a 10-year Department of Corrections sentence recommended by prosecutors in a plea agreement signed with Aplin on Sept. 24.
Missoula District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps said during the hearing that the charge filed in January was Aplin's first, and that Aplin's evaluated risk level was "low." Deschamps also said he saw no value in burdening Aplin with a lifetime felony sentence, according to minutes from the hearing.
Aplin was charged several years after Flathead County law enforcement in 2015 discovered a number of child pornography files from a file-sharing network that were tied to an IP address later identified as that of Aplin's computer, according to charging documents. Flathead County authorities passed the case to the Missoula Police Department in 2016, and in 2018 police executed a search warrant on Aplin's home, finding 91 images, 39 videos of child pornography and 14 additional images of child porn saved in different parts of the hardware, according to prosecutors.
According to charging documents, Aplin confessed to looking at child pornography. He was originally charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child for possession of material. He signed the agreement in September to plead guilty to one count.
Deschamps noted during Monday's hearing that Aplin had "been successful for about five years since the offense happened."
The conditions in Aplin's plea agreement require he not have access to the internet without prior approval from his therapist and probation officer, and that the computers in his home are subject to random inspection and search by his probation officer at any time. Aplin is also on the hook for $1,130 in fees, fines and restitution.