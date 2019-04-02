A 29-year-old man is being held on more than $200,000 in Missoula County jail after allegedly leading police on a wrong-way chase onto Interstate 90 Monday night.
Kevin Monroe O’Quist was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility Monday night, charged with his first driving under the influence charge, felony criminal endangerment, fleeing a peace officer and eight other misdemeanors or traffic citations.
The incident comes less than two weeks after a wrong-way collision on I-90 killed one man and landed another in an induced coma.
Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Tuesday officers were notified around 9 p.m. that a pickup driving recklessly had struck a building and nearly struck a pedestrian in the 400 block of Fifth Street West. An officer located the suspect's vehicle around the area of Spruce and Orange streets, and the ensuing pursuit went from the downtown area, up the Rattlesnake and onto the I-90 off-ramp.
Four vehicles had to pull off to the road's shoulder to avoid the oncoming vehicle, which exited on the on-ramp at Orange Street, jumped the roundabout and apparently crashed as the driver tried continuing up the off-ramp back onto the interstate, Welsh said.
After a brief struggle with the suspect, identified by law enforcement as O'Quist, police took him into custody not far from the scene of the crash.
He is reportedly a local transient, Welsh said.