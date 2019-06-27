A 46-year-old man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in the neck in downtown Missoula on Wednesday.
Missoula police found Gregory Weatherwax asleep just a block away with a knife in his bloodstained hand, according to charging documents filed Thursday.
Weatherwax faces one count of assault with a weapon, a felony. He has been booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.
Police responded to the corner of Higgins Avenue and Pine Street, where a woman was bleeding from a puncture wound on her neck. She said Weatherwax had attacked her; she knew the man but did not know the motive for the alleged attack, according to charging documents.
Police found Weatherwax "passed out" on the lawn next to the Missoula County Courthouse with a small knife matching the woman's description in his right fist and blood on the same hand, charging documents state.
Officers arrested Weatherwax and tried to get a statement about the incident, but he was too intoxicated to participate in an interview, prosecutors wrote in court documents.