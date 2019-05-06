A 19-year-old Missoula man on Monday pleaded guilty to raping four girls, as well as to charges related to soliciting another person to intimidate the victims in two different cases so they wouldn't testify.
Bryce Allen Johnson admitted guilt in Missoula District Court on Monday to allegations from four different girls, each younger than the age of consent and one of whom was 12 at the time.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of sexual assault, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
One case, filed in 2018, alleges Johnson and a 15-year-old girl were in the back of a pickup in 2017 when he assaulted her, even though she told him to stop. Another case said he assaulted a girl he knew was 14. That incident was reported by the victim's grandmother, according to court documents.
On Monday, Johnson also admitted to soliciting someone to intimidate two of the girls from different cases so they wouldn't testify against him. According to court documents, Johnson sought someone to kill the two victims while he was in jail awaiting trial. A fellow inmate provided the name "Victor," but then turned Johnson's request over to law enforcement.
Agents with the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation took over as "Victor," speaking in a phone call (which was recorded, as are all calls at the detention center) and in person about the plan to carry out the killings, which Johnson hoped would look like an accidental overdose, according to court records. "Victor" offered to simply scare the girls so they wouldn't testify, and Johnson reportedly agreed to try that method first.
In court on Monday, Johnson was collected as he responded with a simple, "Yes, your honor," to each of Judge Karen Townsend's questions.
He faces up to 100 years in prison on each of the court counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Johnson's sentencing is set for June 11.