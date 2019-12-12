A Missoula man on Thursday pleaded guilty to illegally setting a trap that killed a family's dog earlier this month, telling the judge he wanted to take responsibility rather than fight the charge.
Jaymz Antonio Partida, Sr., pleaded guilty at his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court. Partida was charged Dec. 1 by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks with setting traps without tags and not properly setting a conibear trap.
Partida, 45, and his nephew, Michael Bruno, are both facing citations in Missoula Municipal Court for trapping in city limits, which falls under the cruelty to animals section of Missoula's city code.
Partida said he was foregoing his right to an attorney and a trial in the Justice Court case because he wanted to take responsibility for killing the dog.
"I just want to be accountable for what I did, your honor," he told Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway.
On Dec. 1, FWP game wardens responded to the area near the Clark Fork River and Hiberta Street for a report of a dog caught in a trap. The wardens found four traps, the conibear trap and three footholds, all of which were quickly tied to Partida and Bruno, according to FWP; only Partida was cited by FWP.
After the hearing, Partida told the Missoulian the incident was his first time trapping, and that he and Bruno tried taking measures to avoid an accident, such as setting the traps away from areas with any footprints and setting orange ribbons in the trees above the traps.
You have free articles remaining.
"My kids love animals, I love animals," he said. "It wasn't intentional."
The response from the community has been looming over Partida since, he said. He said he no longer responds to Facebook messages he's received over the last week since news broke of the dog's death. Court staff this week said they have received more than 30 calls from community members hoping to include their input in the case.
"I wouldn't hurt a dog," he said. "I just wouldn't."
Still, he and Bruno, who was more experienced in trapping, were within city limits when they set the traps. That violation will be heard in city court; Partida and Bruno have until Dec. 18 to appear in Municipal Court to answer to the citation, which carries a $50 fine if the offense is their first.
"It was my first time trapping, I didn't read the regulations like I should have," Partida told Holloway during Thursday's hearing.
As part of his release conditions, Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings requested Partida have no contact with the dog's owners and be prohibited from hunting or trapping during the course of his case. Holloway obliged, adding that Partida is not permitted in the area he set the trap.
Holloway set Partida's sentencing hearing, during which his restitution will be calculated, for 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 in Missoula County Justice Court. Partida faces a possible $1,500 in fines, which are separate from restitution, and a possible six month jail sentence.